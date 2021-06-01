Sheamus suffers severe nose injury on RAW; may be required to take some time off

Sheamus came into Monday Night RAW not in the best of moods. The Celtic Warrior suffered a shocking defeat at the hands of Humberto Carrillo, despite coming off a string of victories over Carrillo and Ricochet beforehand.

The current United States Champion came out into the ring, where he called out both Humberto Carrillo and Ricochet, suggesting that he will face and beat them both tonight.

Ricochet was the first to answer the call, but did not fair too well to begin with. Sheamus looked to be in charge until Humberto Carrillo came in with a timely distraction allowing the One And Only to steal the win.

This left Sheamus fuming, who then faced Carrillo in the ring. It was during this exchange that the Celtic Warrior broke his nose.

Sheamus would later share a photo of his nose following the match, calling out Ricochet and Humberto Carrillo on Twitter for their "scumbaggery" on RAW.

It will be interesting to see just how WWE chooses to proceed with this storyline following Sheamus' injury. Hopefully the United States Champion will be back in the ring in no time.

Sheamus may be out for a while

The injury Sheamus suffered at the hands of Humberto Carrillo is pretty severe. PWInsider has confirmed that the United States Champion has 100% suffered a broken nose.

They have also confirmed that the Celtic Warrior may be asked to take some time off. However, he will only be out of action if WWE asks him to. Hopefully, the injury isn't so severe that they will have to come to that decision.

The irony of the incident is that Humberto Carrillo himself suffered an injury at the hands of Sheamus a few weeks earlier. Granted, neither Carrillo nor Sheamus meant to injure each other.

Regardless of the circumstances, we at SK Wrestling hope Sheamus has a swift recovery. We look forward to seeing him in all his glory as he returns to the ring next week.