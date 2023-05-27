Sheamus suffers another big loss in a championship match following controversial ending on WWE SmackDown

On this week's episode of WWE SmackDown, Sheamus unsuccessfully challenged for the United States Championship. He was in action against Austin Theory, who retained the title following a controversial finish to the match.

Sheamus vs. Theory was the opening match of the evening, and as expected, the contest was quite physical. Recently called-up tag team, Pretty Deadly interfered during the match's closing stages. The former NXT Tag Team Champions attacked Ridge Holland and Butch, who were at ringside.

Sheamus momentarily dealt with Kit Wilson. However, the distraction was enough for Theory to roll up the challenger and secure another massive win. Theory won the US Title last year at Survivor Series and has successfully defended it against top names, including John Cena, Edge, Bobby Lashley, Bronson Reed, and now The Celtic Warrior.

On the other hand, Sheamus hasn't held gold for quite some time. Last year, he began his quest to finally capture the Intercontinental Championship. This led to a brutal match between him and reigning champion Gunther at Clash at the Castle and a rematch on WWE SmackDown.

Earlier this year, The Celtic Warrior again came close to winning the Intercontinental Championship at WrestleMania 39. Gunther defended his title successfully against Sheamus and Drew McIntyre.

Are you happy with Theory beating Sheamus on WWE SmackDown? Sound off in the comments section below.

