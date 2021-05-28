'Yawn'- Former WWE Champion takes shot at Braun Strowman

Former WWE Champion Sheamus took a jibe at Braun Strowman's latest promo that WWE posted on its official Instagram handle.

WWE is all set to make a return to live shows this July after a long absence courtesy the COVID-19 pandemic. WWE Superstars as well as fans are beyond excited to get back to normality. Braun Strowman decided to share what he plans to do when live shows are back.

The Monster Among Men cut a fierce promo and made it clear that whoever makes the mistake of crossing his path is going to "get these hands". Check out the promo below:

I can't wait to get back competing on the road and anyone that gets in my way is gonna get these hands.

Sheamus wasn't impressed with Braun Strowman's promo and chimed in with a jibe in the comment section. Sheamus replied with a single word: 'yawn'. Check out the screengrab of Sheamus' reply below:

Sheamus responds to Braun Strowman's promo

Braun Strowman and Sheamus have history together in the ring

Sheamus and Braun Strowman are two of the most dominant forces in all of WWE and have both won the big one at some point in their careers.

Braun Strowman kicked off a feud with The Bar (Sheamus and Cesaro) on the road to WrestleMania 34 in 2018. Strowman wrestled Sheamus in a singles match on the March 26, 2018 edition of RAW and was victorious in the end.

Braun Strowman picked a 10-year-old kid named Nicholas from the audience to become his tag team partner against The Bar at WrestleMania and the duo ended up winning the belts. Nicholas became the youngest champion in WWE history with this win.

The last time Braun Strowman and Sheamus faced off was in a Triple Threat match on the November 2, 2020 episode of RAW. The match involved Keith Lee as well and it was Strowman who emerged victorious in the end.

Braun Strowman isn't someone who lets an insult such as this pass by and it would be interesting to see what he has to say about Sheamus' shot at his promo.

Would you like to see these two behemoths face off in the ring when the live shows come back? Do you think Braun could face Sheamus for the United States title at SummerSlam 2021? Let us know what you think in the comment section below!