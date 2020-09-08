Sheamus takes a shot at the 'nepotism' on SmackDown with Jey Uso and Roman Reigns

Sheamus has been on SmackDown ever since his return to WWE earlier this year - where he was out for a full year with an injury. After Sheamus' return to WWE, he began a feud with Jeff Hardy, which confirmed the end of his association with Cesaro and The Bar.

While Sheamus lost the feud to Jeff Hardy, he had an opportunity to become the #1 contender for the Universal Championship on SmackDown. Sheamus took out one of the competitors Big E after slamming him on the car window and the former Tag Team Champion Big E was replaced by none other than Roman Reigns' cousin Jey Uso.

It instantly became a case of nepotism in the eyes of Sheamus, as Jey Uso ended up winning the match to become the #1 contender for the Universal Championship at Clash of Champions 2020.

Sheamus took a shot at the "nepotism" on SmackDown, putting a picture of himself beside the famous character beaker.

Speaking of nepotism, which cous v cous match would you prefer? 🤔 — Sheamus (@WWESheamus) September 7, 2020

Will Sheamus ever contend for World Championship gold again?

While it wouldn't be surprising to see Sheamus challenge for World Championship gold at some point, the idea of him winning a World title seems far past him. Sheamus reportedly had spinal stenosis to deal with and while he never confirmed it, he pushed on anyway.

Perhaps the break he took from 2019-2020 helped him recover as his physique has always been improving over the years. It's been five years since Sheamus last won a World Championship and that happened to be from Roman Reigns.

However, his last WWE title reign lasted all but 22 days before he dropped it back to Reigns. Sheamus is still one of the most accomplished WWE superstars ver the last decade. He's a guaranteed Hall of Famer, but his peak World Championship days are past him.