"Dishonorable defeated cheat" – Four-time World Champion tears apart Gunther after WWE Extreme Rules

In a recent tweet, WWE Superstar Sheamus mentioned that he and the Brawling Brutes exposed the current Intercontinental Champion Gunther as a cheat.

Sheamus and Gunther led their respective factions at Extreme Rules this week. The two tandems used any weapon in sight to administer severe punishment on each other. However, it was the Brawling Brutes that stood tall at the end as Sheamus delivered a Brogue Kick to Giovanni Vinci for the win.

Sheamus pointed out that the last 24 hours had been brutal for the champ as he seemingly tapped out on SmackDown. His faction, Imperium, lost the Good Old Fashioned Donnybrook match against the Brawling Brutes at the premium live event. The 44-year-old made it clear that he was still gunning for the IC Title.

Here's what the Celtic Warrior tweeted:

"Let it be known that 24 hours in hell showed ‘The Ring General’ to be nothing more than a dishonorable defeated cheat.. submitted then torn apart by 3 hungry dogs. Oh, and he tapped. What’s mine is mine. #ICTitle."

Sheamus has been rallying support from the WWE Universe

The Celtic Warrior started a social media campaign to prove that Gunther tapped out during their match this Friday on SmackDown.

In what he claimed to be the Worcester Screwjob, Sheamus detailed that it was clear Gunther tapped during the match but WWE referee Jessika Carr refused to call it. Despite several protests by the Celtic Warrior, the official's call remained unchanged.

Later, Sheamus also posted a video where several members of the WWE Universe could be seen screaming, "He tapped out!"

It will be interesting to see if the leader of the Brawling Brutes gets another shot at the IC Title amidst the controversy.

Do you think Sheamus will finally win the Intercontinental Championship to become a Grand Slam Champion? Sound off in the comments section below.

