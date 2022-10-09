"#Screwjob" - Sheamus and Gunther have a heated Twitter exchange following awkward finish to WWE SmackDown main event 

After last night's WWE SmackDown main event, Sheamus voiced his thoughts regarding the finish, and Gunther isn't holding back either.

Sheamus believes Gunther tapped out during their Intercontinental Championship bout after the Ring General struck the mat twice with his palm. However, referee Jessika Carr decided not to call it a submission, giving Gunther a chance to survive. Ludwig Kaiser even clarified later that a submission is only registered following three taps to the mat.

However, Sheamus was furious. He even started a string of hashtags to accompany his arguments as he took a shot at Gunther:

"The Austrian Tap Machine Tapped the Tap that was heard around the world… #screwjob #hetappedout #guntapper," tweeted Sheamus.

Gunther held his own, throwing some shade at the Brawling Brute:

"Not the sharpest knife in the drawer....," wrote Gunther.

Sheamus wasn't done going after the WWE Intercontinental Champion

It seems that Sheamus is going all out at Gunther, even after pushing him to the limit and almost making him tap out the previous night.

"Tap After Tap After Tap After Tap After Tap After Tap After Tap After Tap After Tap After Tap After Tap After Tap After Tap After Tap After Tap After Tap After Tap After Tap After Tap After Tap After Tap After Tap After Tap After Tap After Tap After Tap After Tap After Tap", tweeted Sheamus.

The Twitter character limit didn't allow the Celtic Warrior to completely express himself, so he made another tweet to get his point across:

"Tap After Tap After Tap After Tap After Tap After Tap After Tap After Tap After Tap After Tap After Tap After Tap After Tap After Tap After Tap After Tap After Tap After Tap After Tap After Tap After Tap After Tap After Tap After Tap After Tap After Tap After Tap After Tap," continued Sheamus.

While Sheamus has made his perspective on the controversial finish clear, the referee's decision still stands. Gunther is still the WWE Intercontinental Champion.

Nonetheless, Sheamus will have a chance to let out some of his frustration tonight as The Brawling Brutes will compete against Imperium in a six-man tag team good old fashioned Donnybrook match at WWE Extreme Rules.

