Sheamus does not want to face Bad Bunny at WrestleMania 38

WWE Superstar Sheamus is not keen to face Bad Bunny at the grandest stage of them all, WrestleMania 38.

The Celtic Warrior and Grammy Award winner both took part in the men’s Royal Rumble match in St. Louis on January 29th. During the match, Bunny eliminated two superstars, and Sheamus was one of them.

Sheamus seemed furious after his elimination, and the referees had to keep him under control. Bad Bunny also eliminated Dolph Ziggler. He was ultimately eliminated by Brock Lesnar.

The course of events at the Royal Rumble match sparked rumors of the rapper facing off against Sheamus at WrestleMania 38.

Professional wrestling journalist Ryan Satin has tweeted a graphic video where Sheamus is seen crying about being eliminated by Bunny.

The Irish wrestler was quick to reshare the tweet, professing his desire not to face Bunny at WrestleMania 38.

Previously, Sheamus had also tweeted a photo that portrayed his emotions on facing the rapper.

Backstage update on Bad Bunny’s WWE future

There has been talk of Bad Bunny heading to WrestleMania for the second time in a row following his Royal Rumble appearance.

Bunny did feature in WrestleMania 37, where he teamed up with Damian Priest to take on The Miz and Morrison. The Grammy Award winner and Priest emerged victorious in the tag team feud against their opponents.

As far as this year’s WrestleMania is concerned, Bunny is unlikely to be a part of it, according to Mike Johnson of PWInsider. Bunny has concerts lined up in Miami on both nights of WrestleMania, which makes it certain that he will not be able to participate in WWE’s biggest premium live event.

Do you want to see Sheamus take on Bunny at WrestleMania 38?

