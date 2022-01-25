"I still feel it would be cool" - Sheamus wants WWE to make big Championship changes

Sheamus wants an old-school injection put back into the current WWE product.

The former multi-time champion recently sat down with Graham GSM Matthews of Bleacher Report to discuss all things WWE. When talking about changing up some championships with the company right now, The Celtic Warrior discussed the idea of bringing back the old-school titles from the 1980 and 90s, specifically referencing the older versions of the Intercontinental and WWE Championship.

"I also love the old school one," Sheamus said. "Not the white strap that was brought back, but the original one that [Randy] Savage, [Ricky] Steamboat, and Bret Hart wore. It's an iconic and classic title. I understand the way WWE wants to keep changing the looks of the title to keep them fresh, but I still think there's a lot of room for nostalgia..."

The 2010 King of the Ring described the older titles as "timeless and classic." He was also content to admit his own nostalgia surrounding the previous designs.

"Especially the winged eagle. Those two titles are timeless and classic. If they brought them back, that version, a lot people would be happy with it, especially a lot of the talent. Maybe I'm just being nostalgic because I grew up with those titles and that's how I got introduced to WWE, but I still feel it would be cool to bring them back."

Sheamus will compete in the 2022 Men's Royal Rumble match

While it's uncertain what the road to WrestleMania will look like for Sheamus, we do know that he will be one of the 30 superstars competing in the 2022 Men's Royal Rumble match.

On SmackDown, he's currently being used as a mentor to recent callup Ridge Holland, who just returned from a broken nose he suffered against Ricochet on the WWE Day 1 kickoff show.

What do you make of Sheamus' comments? Would you like to see WWE bring back the old-school championships from the company's golden era? Let us know your thoughts by sounding off in the comments section below.

Thanks to Fightful for the transcription of this interview.

