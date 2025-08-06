'Shield 2.0' Attacks WWE Champions; DarkState Has its Sight Set on Gold

DarkState has made its intentions clear by attacking current WWE champions. The members now have their sights set on gold.Hank Walker and Tank Ledger did the impossible when they defeated Fraxiom for the NXT Tag Team Championship at Stand &amp; Deliver earlier this year. Since then, the duo has faced many challenges as the tag team division in NXT has been heating up over the past few months, with many teams wanting a shot at the tag titles. Hank and Tank have been the champions for 109 days, defending their titles multiple times.Tonight, on WWE NXT, they successfully defended against Chase U's Kale Dixon and Uriah Connors. However, things were about to get a bit dark for the tag champs as DarkState's music played, and the 'Shield 2.0' group came out to assault Hank Walker and Tank Ledger, laying them out in the ring and indicating that they have their sights set on tag team gold in the future.The 'Shield 2.0' will be Hank &amp; Tank's toughest challengers for the tag titles since they became champions earlier this year.