'Shield 2.0' Attacks WWE Champions; DarkState Has its Sight Set on Gold

By Sunil Joseph
Published Aug 06, 2025 00:58 GMT
Darkstate
Darkstate have been a dominant faction in NXT (Image source: WWE.com)

DarkState has made its intentions clear by attacking current WWE champions. The members now have their sights set on gold.

Hank Walker and Tank Ledger did the impossible when they defeated Fraxiom for the NXT Tag Team Championship at Stand & Deliver earlier this year. Since then, the duo has faced many challenges as the tag team division in NXT has been heating up over the past few months, with many teams wanting a shot at the tag titles. Hank and Tank have been the champions for 109 days, defending their titles multiple times.

Tonight, on WWE NXT, they successfully defended against Chase U's Kale Dixon and Uriah Connors. However, things were about to get a bit dark for the tag champs as DarkState's music played, and the 'Shield 2.0' group came out to assault Hank Walker and Tank Ledger, laying them out in the ring and indicating that they have their sights set on tag team gold in the future.

The 'Shield 2.0' will be Hank & Tank's toughest challengers for the tag titles since they became champions earlier this year.

About the author
Sunil Joseph

Sunil Joseph

Sunil is a pro wrestling journalist, covering AEW and WWE news stories at Sportskeeda. He holds an MBA degree in Marketing, and has nearly 7 years of experience. A wrestling aficionado since childhood, Sunil used to imitate his favorite wrestlers as a young kid, and started writing professionally about the sport via Sportskeeda’s revenue-sharing opportunity.

Sunil admires former world champions AJ Styles, Will Ospreay, and Kenny Omega for their ability to consistently deliver great matches as well as entertain crowds with their mic skills.

If ever given a chance to change a storyline, Sunil would have booked Roman Reigns to end The Undertaker’s WrestleMania streak instead of Brock Lesnar. According to him, The Tribal Chief needed the victory more than Brock Lesnar, as the latter was already an established performer when he defeated ‘Taker. He would’ve also made that as Taker’s final match.

Always focused on making his work accurate and reliable, Sunil thoroughly checks his facts before writing his articles. When not writing for pro wrestling, he spends his time watching cricket.

Know More

Edited by Angana Roy
