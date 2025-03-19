Shield 2.0 takes out top WWE star backstage; major match interrupted

Shield 2.0 has taken out a new victim. A major WWE star was attacked backstage by the mysterious faction.

Ad

Tony D'Angelo is the latest victim of the mysterious faction. They first showed up at NXT Vengeance Day 2025 and attacked Fraxiom, Josh Briggs, and Yoshiki Inamura. Later on in the same night, the group attacked Oba Femi.

Over the last few weeks, they have wreaked havoc. A couple of weeks ago, they took out Robert Stone. Last Tuesday on WWE NXT, they attacked Je'Von Evans and Ethan Page after their match. This group still hasn't been given an official name, but it is being called Shield 2.0 due to its similarities with the legendary faction.

Ad

Trending

Tonight on the black-and-silver brand, The D'Angelo Family's Stacks Lorenzo, Luca Crusifino, and Adriana Rizzo faced off against The Culling's Niko Vance, Brooks Jensen, and Izzi Dame. Tony D'Angelo stayed backstage for this match.

While the match was underway, this mysterious faction ambushed The Don and hit him with their signature powerbomb. This distracted The Family and allowed The Culling to win.

Expand Tweet

It will be interesting to see who the mysterious group will attack next.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback