  • home icon
  • WWE
  • WWE NXT
  • Shield 2.0 takes out top WWE star backstage; major match interrupted

Shield 2.0 takes out top WWE star backstage; major match interrupted

By Sunil Joseph
Modified Mar 19, 2025 01:46 GMT
Shield
The Shield were a dominant faction in WWE (Image source: WWE's website and X account)

Shield 2.0 has taken out a new victim. A major WWE star was attacked backstage by the mysterious faction.

Ad

Tony D'Angelo is the latest victim of the mysterious faction. They first showed up at NXT Vengeance Day 2025 and attacked Fraxiom, Josh Briggs, and Yoshiki Inamura. Later on in the same night, the group attacked Oba Femi.

Over the last few weeks, they have wreaked havoc. A couple of weeks ago, they took out Robert Stone. Last Tuesday on WWE NXT, they attacked Je'Von Evans and Ethan Page after their match. This group still hasn't been given an official name, but it is being called Shield 2.0 due to its similarities with the legendary faction.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Tonight on the black-and-silver brand, The D'Angelo Family's Stacks Lorenzo, Luca Crusifino, and Adriana Rizzo faced off against The Culling's Niko Vance, Brooks Jensen, and Izzi Dame. Tony D'Angelo stayed backstage for this match.

While the match was underway, this mysterious faction ambushed The Don and hit him with their signature powerbomb. This distracted The Family and allowed The Culling to win.

It will be interesting to see who the mysterious group will attack next.

Quick Links

Edited by Angana Roy
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी