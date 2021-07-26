Shingo Takagi to defend the IWGP World Heavyweight Championship against Bullet Club star at Wrestle Grand Slam in MetLife Dome

New Japan Pro Wrestling has confirmed Shingo Takagi's next defense of the IWGP World Heavyweight Championship. 'The Dragon' is set to put the title on the line against Bullet Club's EVIL.

In the main event of Wrestle Grand Slam at the Tokyo Dome, Shingo Takagi successfully defended his title against Hiroshi Tanahashi. After another hard-fought battle against 'The Ace', Takagi managed to reign supreme over the former multi-time IWGP Heavyweight Champion.

Following the match, Shingo Takagi took to the microphone and addressed the crowd at the Tokyo Dome, only to be interrupted by EVIL. The Bullet Club star followed up with a brutal assault on Takagi, with Dick Togo by his side. 'The King of Darkness' then posed with the IWGP World Heavyweight Championship.

NJPW has confirmed that Takagi will face EVIL at Wrestle Grand Slam at the MetLife Dome. The promotion has turned their attention towards September 4 and September 5 and will aim to put together two incredible shows at the 33,000-seat MetLife Dome.

Shingo Takagi will aim to make his second successful defense of the IWGP World Heavyweight Championship

After beating Kazuchika Okada to win the vacant IWGP World Heavyweight Championship, Shingo Takagi made his first title defense against Hiroshi Tanahashi. His next task will be to get past 'The King of Darkness' at the MetLife Dome.

The IWGP World Heavyweight Championship match featuring Takagi isn't the only match confirmed for Wrestle Grand Slam at the MetLife Dome. NJPW has also confirmed that the newly crowned IWGP Tag Team Champions, Dangerous Tekkers, will put their titles on the line against Hirooki Goto & YOSHI-HASHI and Tetsuya Naito & SANADA in a three-way tag team match.

Newly crowned IWGP Jr. Heavyweight Champion Robbie Eagles will also put his title on the line against Hiromu Takahashi. The Australian champion made history at Wrestle Grand Slam at the Tokyo Dome when he defeated El Desperado to win the belt and become the first Aussie Superstar to do so.

However, before Eagles' win, 'The Ticking Timebomb' also announced that he is set to make his return to in-ring competition.

