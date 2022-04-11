Shinjiro Otani hospitalized with potential spinal injury after botched move during wrestling show

Japanese wrestling veteran Shinjiro Otani suffered a serious injury during a ZERO1 show this Sunday.

Otani is the acting president of ZERO1. While he wrestled in NJPW until 2001, he has been firmly attached to the ZERO1 promotion since leaving New Japan. Otani became a top star at the promotion after Hashimoto left in 2004. Despite his age, the 49-year-old wrestler has been a constant in the ring and has worked alongside top Japanese stars.

Unfortunately, during his latest match, when facing Takashi Sugiura in the main event of the ZERO1 show, he took a dangerous German suplex into the turnbuckle. The move didn't go according to plan, and Dave Meltzer stated that he was unable to continue after the German suplex and had to be stretchered out of Sumo Hall to the hospital.

According to the report, Otani was also unable to move after the injury.

A further report by Hochi News stated that the ring doctor, Dr. Hayashi, suspected a possible 'cervical spinal injury.' He responded to the call, but his limbs were not moving at all. He even understood what the doctor was saying.

Further reports will reveal the legitimacy of the potential spinal injury.

Match referee Katsumi Sasazaki described Shinjiro Otani's condition immediately after the injury

After Otani suffered the injury, match referee Katsumi Sasazaki described his condition and what he said.

In a report by Tokyo Sports, it was revealed that Sasazaki said that although Otani was conscious following the move, he could not move. He also reportedly could not feel his hands.

“He was conscious. He could hear [his own] voice and he could clearly see where he was. However, he complained that he couldn’t move his hands and that he couldn’t move, and he said, ‘I can’t feel my hands.'”

