SHO turns heel on Roppongi 3k tag team partner YOH during NJPW Summer Struggle event

At the recent NJPW Summer Struggle event, popular tag team Roppongi 3K finally split during the ongoing Super Junior Tag League. Roppongi 3K's SHO turned on his long-term tag team partner YOH during a tag team match against Suzuki Gun's El Desperado and Yoshinobu Kanemaru.

Roppongi 3K has been on a losing streak in the Super Junior Tag League. The former IWGP Junior Heavyweight Tag Team Champions have lost all four of their Super Jr. Tag League matches.

SHO turns his back on YOH as Super Jr. tag League comes down to three teams.

During the latest Super Jr. Tag League match against Suzuki Gun's El Desperado and Yoshinobu Kanemaru, Roppongi 3K's YOH had his left knee worked on. YOH had only recently returned to action after being sidelined due to a torn ACL that kept him out of action for a while.

With YOH struggling to make his way to the tag rope, his tag team partner SHO gave up on the match. Desperado then followed up by putting YOH in the Numero Dos stretch submission and SHO jumped in, making it seem as if he was trying to make the save.

Instead, SHO backed away and let Desperado continue using his hold. YOH fought his way to the ropes, but he eventually fell victim to Desperado's Pinche Loco finisher.

SHO then hit YOH with his Shock Arrow signature move to establish his heel turn and make Roppongi 3K's split official.

Roppongi 3K was one of NJPW's most popular and over tag teams

Roppongi 3K was always considered one of the most popular tag teams in NJPW. The duo of SHO and YOH were brought into the company as a tag team after the split of Roppongi Vice as part of the CHAOS faction.

Together, Roppongi 3K had dominated the NJPW Junior Heavyweight Tag Team Championship scene for a while. The duo of SHO and YOH won the Super Jr. Tag Tournament thrice, winning it three consecutive times in 2017, 2018, 2019.

SHO and YOH had also won the IWGP Jr. Heavyweight Tag Team Championships five times together.

