Shocking fact emerges ahead of Goldberg's WWE retirement match

Goldberg will challenge Gunther for the World Heavyweight Championship at Saturday Night's Main Event on July 12.

Win or lose, this match will make history, with the former WCW star now being the oldest person to challenge for a World Championship in WWE at 58. Shockingly, if he wins, he will become the oldest World Champion in history, surpassing names like Vince McMahon at 54, Hulk Hogan at 48, and John Cena at 47.

Interestingly, he will surpass his own Universal Championship reign from five years ago when he was 53.

There has been a lot of backlash surrounding Goldberg's WWE return

There has been a substantial amount of backlash from fans online following the 58-year-old's return on RAW. Mostly due to the fact that WWE opted to make his match against Gunther for the World Heavyweight Championship. A title that The Ring General had only just won back.

This bout could have happened without a title, and there are many other stars who should be ahead of Goldberg in the line for a title shot, including Jey Uso himself. And now there is the question of what happens if Goldberg does win. Where does this leave Uso and a possible rematch for him?

It's a tough situation for WWE, since Da Man's return was the worst-kept secret, and many fans believed he would return the week before and cost Gunther his match against Uso and not fight for the title.

At 58 years old, the former champion hasn't wrestled for several years, and it's unclear what he will bring to the table in what could be his final match. It will be interesting to see what the final result of the match will be.

About the author Phillipa Marie Phillipa is a WWE writer for Sportskeeda. She is also a mother, wrestler, dancer, former actress and a Seth Rollins fan. She is a retired wrestler, dancer, and at one-time enjoyed boxing.



Phillipa has tried her hand at all aspects of the wrestling business in the past including booking, promoting, refereeing, commentating, ring announcing and wrestling.



Throughout her time in Sportskeeda she has become known for picking up botches and sharing them.



Phillipa's favorite wrestler is Seth Rollins, but will allow her head to be turned by any high-flying superstar.



She also once had a dream that Drake Maverick was her father, this is yet to be confirmed by the man himself. Outside of the world of spandex and screwjobs, Phillipa likes to watch football, supports Stoke City and is a huge fan of Judd Trump.



Feel free to follow her on Twitter @PhillipaMariee Know More