Shocking Randy Orton stat emerges: "WWE really doing him dirty"

A stat involving WWE legend Randy Orton is currently circulating on X/Twitter and has left fans dumbfounded. The Viper hasn't won a WWE premium live event match in 2024 despite competing at seven PLEs.

Orton made his big WWE return on November 25 at the 2023 Survivor Series: WarGames PLE. The former WWE Champion competed in the Men's WarGames match, with his squad picking up the big win.

Unfortunately, Orton went on to lose his next seven PLE matches. The shocking stat was recently shared on X/Twitter.

"Randy Orton didn't win a WWE PLE match in 2024. He hasn't won a singles match on a PLE since WrestleMania 37. WWE really doing him dirty 💔"

Randy Orton on CM Punk returning on the same night that he did

Last year, Orton appeared on WWE's The Bump and opened up about CM Punk returning on the same night that he did, at Survivor Series: WarGames 2023. Here's what the veteran had to say:

“But after all was said and done, I came out, got a great reaction. Punk came out, got a great reaction, and I realized after the fact that nobody stepped on anyone’s toes,” Orton continued. “It was really just a really fun night for the fans. They got Randy Orton back, and they were very happy about that. They weren’t even thinking about Punk. Then here comes Punk. So that reaction was just, they were two different reactions, two different people. Everybody was excited to see us both. “On a personal level, I was happy to have him back. He’s a hell of a worker, hell of a guy." [H/T WrestleZone]

Orton's fans certainly won't be happy at all about this concerning statistic. It remains to be seen how long it takes before Triple H finally books The Viper to win a WWE premium live event match.

