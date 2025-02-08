Shocking reason why Asuka hasn't returned to WWE TV, according to veteran wrestling journalist (Exclusive)

WWE Hall of Famer Teddy Long and wrestling journalist Bill Apter recently discussed Asuka's alleged stalker situation. The star has been going through some troubles with inappropriate fan behavior recently.

The former WWE Women's Champion recently reported feeling in danger due to some unwarranted romantic advances. The star mentioned that she had contacted the police and the WWE and TKO were also looking into the matter.

Bill Apter sat down with Mac Davis and Teddy Long on a recent episode of The Wrestling Time Machine. Bill mentioned that Asuka was probably hesitant to step into the public eye in light of recent events.

"I think that she's standing off from being in the public eye for a little while," Bill said.

Teddy also added that WWE could provide her with ample security. He felt that the current situation should not stop Asuka from making public appearances and returning to the ring.

"Well, if WWE is gonna work with her, they can provide her with security. I don't think that should stop her from working. If they need her on TV, she should be working. Just provide her with security," Long added. [From 5:00 onwards]

The Empress of Tomorrow last wrestled at Backlash 2024. She teamed up with Kairi Sane against Jade Cargill and Bianca Belair, fighting for the Women's Tag Team Championships.

