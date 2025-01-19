Shocking reason why Naomi could have attacked Jade Cargill revealed?

Jade Cargill was attacked backstage on the November 22, 2024, edition of WWE SmackDown. Since then, it still remains a mystery on who was the person behind the attack is yet to be revealed.

On the latest edition of SmackDown, during a backstage segment with Bianca Belair, Naomi claimed that the company was no closer to IDing the suspect. This led to Jade questioning The Glow's claims on social media.

"you sure?" Cargill wrote.

This has led to fans looking back to see what the issue between Cargill and Naomi might have been and noticing that it was the former AEW star who eliminated the real-life Bloodline member from the 2024 Women's Royal Rumble match when she made her debut.

Naomi could be holding a grudge, and now that she replaced Cargill and became one-half of the Women's Tag Team Champions, it will be hard to take back the title.

Does Naomi hold a grudge against Jade Cargill?

Triple H has become a huge fan of long-term storytelling, so it's easy to see this story dating back months or even years if it means that it will be a compelling argument.

Jade's taking to social media to question Naomi has led to many fans believing that she was the one behind the attack after Bianca Belair was seen as the prime suspect for several months.

Jade Cargill has been out of action since the attack but appears to be looking to make her return soon. She could be part of the upcoming Women's Royal Rumble match, and if Naomi were in the match at the time, she would finally be able to confront her.

WWE doesn't appear to be pushing this investigation forward, so Jade Cargill could be forced to figure out who did it for herself. They could also be aware that she already knows and is waiting for her to exact her own revenge when she returns.

