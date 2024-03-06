Shocking return after 11 months on WWE show; popular star attacked

A WWE star made a shocking return tonight and attacked a popular star.

Sol Ruca was one of the most promising stars in WWE NXT before her hiatus due to injury. Her athleticism in the ring remains unmatched. Sol seemed destined for greatness the minute she walked into WWE NXT.

Sadly, her career got derailed last year after she was a victim of a backstage assault, resulting in a torn ACL which required her to undergo surgery. The attacker also did not spare Nikkita Lyons and Wendy Choo.

Later, the attacker revealed herself to be Blair Davenport who had made her return to the company. Since then, there has been no looking back for Davenport. On the other hand, Sol Ruca had to sit at home while Davenport's career progressed further. Tonight on WWE NXT, Blair got into a backstage argument with Fallon Henley which resulted in a match between the two women.

While the match was pretty balanced, Sol Ruca showed up and attacked Davenport. This allowed Fallon Henley to pick up the win as Sol looked on with pride.

Expand Tweet

It looks like Sol Ruca hasn't forgotten what happened 11 months ago and is back for revenge against Blair Davenport.

Are you happy to see Sol Ruca return to WWE NXT? Sound off in the comments section.

Find out which wrestler John Cena considers the greatest rapper alive HERE

Poll : Are you looking forward to the Sol Ruca - Blair Davenport feud? Yes No 0 votes