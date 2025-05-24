Shocking return sees WWE title match end in chaos on SmackDown

By Israel Lutete
Modified May 24, 2025 04:35 GMT
This was unexpected (Images via WWE.com)

On the latest episode of SmackDown, The Street Profits defended their WWE Tag Team Championship in the main event against Fraxiom. What happened at the end of the match left everyone flabbergasted.

During the bout, Nathan Frazer took down Montez Ford with a few clotheslines and a slingblade. He then performed a standing shooting star press. The champions doubled-teamed on Frazer, and Axiom traded shots with Ford. The WWE star hit the latter with a kick and locked him in a choke.

Nathan Frazer superplexed Montez Ford and Fraxiom went for the Golden Ratio, but Ford kicked out. Frazer ran into a right hand by Angelo Dawkins and got tossed into the stairs. The Street Profits took down Axiom with the electric chair-blockbuster combo, but Frazer made the save.

Axiom planted Dawkins with a Spanish Fly and Nathan Frazer hit the latter with a Phoenix Splash. Ford broke the cover but got taken down by Axiom. DIY came out and tried to interfere but they got into a brawl at ringside with Motor City Machine Guns. Montez Ford wiped out both teams with a dive and Dawkins hit Frazer with a spinebuster.

Montez Ford was setting up From The Heavens but the lights went out and Wyatt Sicks appeared. They attacked everyone and caused chaos on WWE SmackDown. The match was called off.

Edited by Israel Lutete
