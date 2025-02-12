Shocking turn to end NXT; WWE star joins top faction

Tonight's episode of NXT had a shocking conclusion. A top WWE star aligned herself with a major heel faction.

Shawn Spears and his faction have been feuding with Tony D'Angelo over the NXT North American Championship for the past few months. Spears tried to get himself involved when The Don defended his title against Ridge Holland on the January 21 episode of NXT. However, Izzi Dame helped Tony retain his title. Since then, Izzi has been hanging around the D'Angelo Family.

Tonight on WWE NXT, Ridge Holland got his rematch in a steel cage. During the bout, Izzi tried to pass a crowbar to The Don. However, Stacks Lorenzo grabbed it from her and threw it into the ring. However, Ridge grabbed a hold of it and attacked D'Angelo with it. Despite this, The Don was able to pick up the win and retain his title.

Following the loss, Ridge Holland brawled with Stacks and Luca Crusifino to the back. Shawn Spears, Brooks Jensen, and Niko Vance were about to enter the ring. Izzi shocked everyone when she attacked Tony from behind with the crowbar before she slammed Adriana Rizzo to the mat.

All three men brutally assaulted D'Angelo in the ring. Stacks and Luca came back and tried to enter the cage but were stopped. Spears slammed the North American Champion onto a steel chair.

This means that Izzi Dame is now officially a part of Shawn Spears' faction in WWE NXT.

