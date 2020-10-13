Chad Gable aka Shorty G's 2020 WWE Draft status updated

Last week's episode of Friday Night SmackDown featured Night One of the 2020 WWE Draft. A lot of Superstars remained on their own brands as a result of the Draft. Meanwhile, some Superstars such as Seth Rollins, Big E, and Tucker got drafted to different brands. Some Superstars, such as Shorty G, became free agents.

However, it was recently reported that Gable would no longer have to remain as a free agent, since he's been drafted to SmackDown. Prior to the WWE Draft, Shorty G was on SmackDown, which means that he will remain a member of the blue brand for the foreseeable future.

In a WWE Network Exclusive, Sarah Schreiber broke the news of Shorty G getting drafted to SmackDown. The video has been provided below, however, please note that it is geo-blocked in certain countries.

Here's what Sarah Schreiber had to say:

"It is the final night of the WWE Draft and I have breaking news, do you wanna hear it? Well, listen. The breaking news is Shorty G has been drafted. He's been drafted to the Blue brand. Yes, he's staying on Friday Night SmackDown."

Schreiber also added that tonight's episode of Monday Night RAW is going to be the final night of this year's Draft, and urged the WWE Universe to catch it live on 8/7 CT on the USA Network.

What's next for Shorty G?

Although Shorty G hasn't accomplished much on SmackDown as of late, this year might be his calling. Fans could get to see him compete with some of the newer stars who will arrive on the blue brand in tonight's Draft finale.