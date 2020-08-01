Shorty G comments after turning heel and attacking Matt Riddle

Shorty G (Chad Gable) has commented on his shocking assault of Matt Riddle on Friday Night Smackdown. The former Olympian stunned the WWE Universe when he attacked The Original Bro during this week's episode of SmackDown.

Shorty G assists The King?

Last week on SmackDown, King Corbin announced that he was placing a 'King's Ransom' on the head of Matt Riddle, for any Smackdown Superstar to take out The Original Bro. This was due to Matt Riddle drawing the ire of Smackdown's resident King.

During this week's episode of SmackDown, the 2019 WWE King of The Ring winner took on Drew Gulak. Despite an attempted distraction by Matt Riddle, King Corbin able to prevail after hitting Gulak with the End of Days.

This would not stop Matt Riddle hitting the ring once the match was done, however. The Original Bro would look to come to the aid of his former EVOLVE Catch Point stablemate, Drew Gulak.

However, the WWE Universe would then be left stunned as Shorty G hit the ring and attacked Matt Riddle, hitting the former NXT Tag Team Champion with a rolling Chaos Theory German Suplex in the process.

Earlier on in the night, King Corbin spoke to Shorty G backstage, recalling their previous history. Not only did King Corbin defeat Shorty G in the finals of the King of The Ring tournament in 2019, but he was largely responsible for the tirade of "short" jokes and puns lobbied against the former Chad Gable.

King Corbin insisted that he only said these hurtful things to make Shorty G stronger and build up his character, reminding him of the "King's Ransom" in the process. Fast forward to later on in the show and Shorty G would be standing side by side with his former foe.

Matt Riddle responds

Not one to be outdone when it comes to comical social media posts, Matt Riddle responded to Shorty G's attack from behind in the only way that The Original Bro knows how, by simply responding with "Bro".

Could this be the beginning of a partnership between Shorty G and King Corbin? Are we likely to see Matt Riddle vs Shorty G in the future? Perhaps, King Corbin could be the WWE Superstar to finally grant Shorty G to use the name 'Chad Gable' once again in WWE. Nevertheless, this story between Riddle, Shorty G and King Corbin looks to be far from over.