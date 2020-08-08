Shorty G responds to Sheamus' attack on SmackDown

Shorty G has taken to social media to respond to being attacked by both Matt Riddle and Sheamus on Friday Night SmackDown.

After being on the receiving end of two Brogue Kicks from The Celtic Warrior, the former Olympian posted the following tweet on his official Twitter account:

"As one of my most influential coaches always said when a match or situation didn’t go my way...“Well... that was ugly.” #SmackDown"

Shorty G turned heel last week on Friday Night SmackDown as he aligned himself with the villainous King Corbin. The former Chad Gable looked to claim the "King's Bounty" placed on the head of Matt Riddle by SmackDown's resident King.

Shorty G costs Sheamus the victory on SmackDown

This week's episode of Friday Night SmackDown saw Matt Riddle go one-on-one with Sheamus for the first time ever inside of a WWE ring.

Members of the WWE Universe were thrilled as The Celtic Warrior and The Original Bro battled in an incredibly physical and entertaining bout between two of SmackDown's brightest Superstars.

However, that would all change when Shorty G attacked Matt Riddle from behind. Picking up where he left off last week, the former tag team champion continued to attack Matt Riddle on behalf of King Corbin as he attempted to claim the "King's Bounty" once more.

However, Matt Riddle would fight back, bouncing Shorty G's head off the SmackDown announce table and sentencing Gable to a stiff kick against the steel ring steps. Once Riddle was done, it was announced that due to Shorty G's attack on Matt Riddle, The Original Bro had defeated Sheamus via disqualification.

The Celtic Warrior would be incensed that Shorty G had cost him the victory against Matt Riddle. Sheamus was so angry with Shorty G that he verbally berated the former Tag Team Champion for costing him the match. This was then followed with Brogue Kick by Sheamus to Shorty G.

However, Sheamus was not done. The Celtic Warrior would once again subject Shorty G to one more Brogue Kick, emphasising his point that you don't get involved in his matches or business.

What are your thoughts on Shorty G's heel turn and association with King Corbin on Friday Night SmackDown?