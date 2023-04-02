The wrestling world has reacted to the idea of Dominik Mysterio winning a WWE World Championship at some point in the future.

On Night 1 of WrestleMania 39, Dominik was in action against his father Rey Mysterio. With assistance from Bad Bunny, Rey went on to win the match but Dominik was also highly impressive on the night.

Following the match between The Mysterios at WrestleMania, a certain portion of the WWE Universe claimed that Dom has a very bright future ahead of himself.

Check out the Twitter reactions from fans:

😈💫 @The__Realest4 @ibeastIess Dominik should dethrone Roman. I agree. But, Cody will do it tmrw. @ibeastIess Dominik should dethrone Roman. I agree. But, Cody will do it tmrw.

Devon @devonbenji @ibeastIess Dominik, solo sikoa, theory the future is bright man @ibeastIess Dominik, solo sikoa, theory the future is bright man

Buster Boy @Buster_Boy22 @ibeastIess Honestly Dominick as world champion would be hilarious, I'm all for it. @ibeastIess Honestly Dominick as world champion would be hilarious, I'm all for it.

Jonzay @jonestvlive @ibeastIess Give him a few years then maybe 🤔 the character growth is there @ibeastIess Give him a few years then maybe 🤔 the character growth is there

josaiah. @joshbuenavides @ibeastIess bro is such a good heel & hes gotten so much better in the ring too. i see the vision @ibeastIess bro is such a good heel & hes gotten so much better in the ring too. i see the vision

Dominik is arguably one of the best heels in all of professional wrestling. His character arc began last year when he betrayed Edge and Rey Mysterio to join forces with The Judgment Day.

Since joining the group, the former SmackDown Tag Team Champion has evolved his character work and overall performance to a whole different level. In the lead-up to WrestleMania, Dominik continued to humiliate his father before finally getting Rey to agree to a match.

Now it remains to be seen if Dom will continue his feud with Rey or move on to something new post-WrestleMania 39.

Should Dominik Mysterio win a world championship in the future? Sound off in the comment section

Get to know more about updates & news on Wrestlemania 39 & Live Coverage

Poll : 0 votes