"Shove it up his part-time Hollywood candy a**" - CM Punk's harsh advice to Cody Rhodes regarding The Rock situation

Former WWE Champion CM Punk is no stranger to The Rock 'stealing' his spot at WrestleMania. Fans witnessed their rivalry over a decade ago. Meanwhile, ahead of the Elimination Chamber PLE, The Second City Saint gave Cody Rhodes advice about what he should do regarding The Final Boss' offer to become "his champion."

The American Nightmare bumped into CM Punk backstage on last night's SmackDown. During their conversation, the 46-year-old criticized The Rock's intentions toward Cody Rhodes and implied a sinister motive behind his offer.

Punk then encouraged the Undisputed WWE Champion to accept the offer solely to refuse it disrespectfully. The former AEW star believed The American Nightmare was at the peak of his career and had nothing to gain from Dwayne Johnson.

"He [The Rock] wants your soul! What is that about? And you are on top of the world. What could he possibly offer you?" Punk said. "I'm wise enough to know that, I'm happy that offer never came to me. I know a lot of people [are] giving you advice. You know I have no love for Dwayne [Johnson]. But I would like to see you take the offer. Follow me now. Take the offer and shine it up real good, turn it sideways and shove it up his part-time Hollywood candy a**," he added.

CM Punk vows to win the Men's Elimination Chamber and face Cody Rhodes at WWE WrestleMania

The Best in The World will participate in the upcoming Men's Elimination Chamber Match. The other contenders are Logan Paul, John Cena, Damian Priest, Drew McIntyre, and Seth Rollins.

During the same backstage conversation on SmackDown, CM Punk promised that he would win the six-man gimmick match and face Cody Rhodes for the Undisputed WWE Championship in the main event of WrestleMania 41 in Las Vegas.

"I'm gonna do me, and I'm gonna win the Elimination Chamber. I'll see you in the main event of WrestleMania," he added.

It will be interesting to see if The Voice of The Voiceless emerges victorious inside the unforgiving steel structure and punches his ticket to The Grandest Stage of Them All.

