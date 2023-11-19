"Show them karma"- Original Club member and LWO member plans to take 'revenge' from WWE faction Damage CTRL following their ongoing rivalry

WWE Superstars Mia Yim and Zelina Vega were recently asked to take revenge from Bayley's faction, Damage CTRL.

On the latest episode of Friday Night SmackDown, the team of Bianca Belair, Charlotte Flair, and Shotzi got involved in a brutal brawl with the new Damage CTRL faction. While the heel stable had five members already, Belair decided to recruit new members to her team as well. While doing so, she spoke to both Zelina and Mia Yim backstage, but eventually, Damage CTRL wiped the two women off.

Taking to Instagram, the Latino World Order member Vega and The O.C. member Mia Yim sent out stern warnings to Bayley's faction as they mentioned how they would take out the heel stable.

Responding to the ongoing rivalry, a wrestling page wrote that Vega and Yim should show 'karma' and thus take revenge on Damage CTRL.

"this is life @miayimofficial @zelinavegawwe show them karma," Mia Yim shared.

Check out a screengrab of Mia Yim's Instagram story below:

Expand Tweet

Nick Aldis recently shared his honest opinion on Damage CTRL's future

WWE SmackDown General Manager Nick Aldis recently shared his honest opinion on Damage CTRL's future.

While speaking on the recent episode of WWE's The Bump, Aldis mentioned that with the involvement of any new member into the team, a lot of change takes place, and Damage CTRL is one of the major examples of the same.

He further spoke about the politics and the complexity between the talents that have been going on underneath. The former NWA Worlds Heavyweight Champion also hinted that the stable might get divided in the coming times.

"Every time a new personality comes into the equation, the dynamic shifts, and we are all looking for the same thing. We are all looking for respect, we are looking to make money, and if you are a competitor in the WWE, you are looking for championship gold, and I don't care whether you're best friend's with somebody, I don't care if you have tremendous amount of professional respect, I don't care if you hate their guts, ultimately they are all in your way. At some point or other, they are all obstacles on your path, and you would have to make a decision about whether you're gonna go over it, under it, around it, or through it, and most of the time, you are left with no choice especially when you get towards the top, you have to go through people, and I would say that the situation with Damage CTRL is a little bit of an example of this," Nick Aldis said. [20:35 - 21:22]

It would be exciting to see what plans the Stamford-based company has going forward for the members involved in Damage CTRL.

What are your thoughts on Mia Yim and Zelina Vega's statement? Sound off in the comments section below!

BREAKING: The Undertaker comments on the dream match with Sting right here.