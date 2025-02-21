"Show them who run this sh*t" - Zilla Fatu sends a bold message on social media amid a major announcement

Zilla Fatu sent a bold message on social media after House of Glory confirmed his return for their March 15, 2025 show. Fatu is the reigning House of Glory Crown Jewel Champion.

Last year, he defeated Carlos Ramirez to win the title. The Main One has successfully defended the title against Mustafa Ali, Idris Jackson, Real1, and Jake Something.

On his Instagram story, Fatu shared a bold seven-word message after it was announced that he would appear at the City of Dreamz show on March 15.

"FINNA SHOW THEM WHO RUN THIS SH*T," wrote Fatu.

Check out a screengrab of Fatu's Instagram story here.

Zilla Fatu talked about the possibility of joining WWE in the future

Zilla Fatu opened up about the possibility of him joining WWE in the future. The real-life Bloodline member would love to be in the company with his family.

Speaking on The Wrestle Era Podcast, The Main One claimed that he is destined to sign with the Stamford-based company. He said:

"I would love to be there with my family, but you know, Triple H, the creative team, the whole WWE organization, they have a way to incorporate me. So, whatever way they want to incorporate me into the storyline, or me doing my own thing. (...) You just never know. So right now, I just can't call it, but I know that I'm destined to be there, though."

Fatu's father, the late, great Umaga, is a former WWE Intercontinental Champion. During his time in the company, he shared the ring with some of the greats of the business, including John Cena.

At the moment, Fatu's family members, including Roman Reigns, Jacob Fatu, Solo Sikoa, and The Usos, among others, are signed with WWE. The majority of them are expected to be a part of WrestleMania 41, presumably in marquee matches.

