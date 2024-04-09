“Shut the f**k up”, “This is awkward” - Fans hijack The Rock’s promo on RAW with interesting chants

The Rock showed up on RAW to cut a promo but was constantly interrupted by the fans.

The past few days have been a rollercoaster ride for The Bloodline. The Rock and Roman Reigns managed to defeat Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins on Night One of WrestleMania 40 making Reigns' title match on Night Two against Cody a Bloodline Rules match. While The Bloodline were victorious on Night One, the same can't be said about Night Two as The American Nightmare overcame impossible odds to finally dethrone The Tribal Chief.

Cody Rhodes came out to address the fans after his victory. The American Nightmare cut an emotional promo before The Rock's music hit and he walked out to the ring. Before The Final Boss could say a word, the crowd hijacked the show by chanting for The Undertaker. This is because Taker returned at WrestleMania and chokeslammed the Great One in the ring.

But the fans didn't stop there as they chanted "shut the f**k up" as well which caused The Final Boss to drop an F-bomb on the show. They also chanted "Rocky sucks."

Later on in the promo, Rock asked to hold Cody's championship and he obliged. As The Great One placed Cody's title around his shoulders, the crowd chanted "This is awkward" which made the segment all the more interesting.

It will be interesting to see when Cody Rhodes and The Final Boss will face each other in the future.

