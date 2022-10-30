WWE star Liv Morgan has some evil intentions for Sonya Deville during their upcoming No Disqualification match on SmackDown next week.

The two women have been at odds over the last couple of weeks. This week, Sonya Deville was in a backstage interview with Kayla Braxton and started badmouthing Liv. The former champ suddenly attacked Deville and the two brawled once again, leading WWE to announce a No DQ match for next week.

WWE correspondent Megan Morant caught up with Liv Morgan this week on SmackDown Lowdown. The former SmackDown Women's Champion mentioned that Sonya Deville was constantly talking trash about her and that she intended to shut her up.

"Yeah, Sonya continuously wants to talk about me so I will continuously do what I need to do. Just shut her up and next week at our no DQ match, I'm going to show Sonya exactly what I live for. Watch me." [From 1:35 - 1:50]

You can watch the full interview here:

Liv Morgan has become unhinged after her loss to Ronda Rousey

The loss to Ronda Rousey at Extreme Rules may have shocked Liv Morgan to the core. Liv promised to bring the extreme to the event as she put up a great fight against the Rowdy One. However, she just couldn't keep up with the fighting prowess of the former UFC Bantamweight Champion.

Since the loss, Liv has been deranged and sought out violent ways to punish her opponents. Sonya Deville, unfortunately, has been on Morgan's radar.

She attacked Deville backstage a couple of weeks ago. Last week, after their matchup ended in a double countout, she planted the former WWE official with a Superplex on a pile of steel chairs in the ring.

Who do you think will emerge victorious in the No DQ match? Sound off in the comments section below.

If you use any of the quotes above, please credit WWE and add a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

