"Sick, tired, torn, ragged, worn, beat up" - Booker T sends a message after major WWE announcement

WWE Hall of Famer Booker T delivered a message following a recent major announcement. The legendary superstar remains an important figure in the company as part of the NXT commentary team, WWE LFG and his Reality of Wrestling being part of WWE ID.

One of the bigger announcements made by WWE recently was the latest inductee into their Hall of Fame. Michelle McCool will be joining Triple H in this year's class, with the induction ceremony being held in Las Vegas, Nevada during WrestleMania week.

Speaking on the latest episode of his Hall of Fame podcast, Booker T reacted to McCool being inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame. He was proud of the former women's champion's accomplishments, pointing out her hard work during her time with the company.

"I tell you the work that the people don't see is the work that is really so important to making it to that position. A guy told me once upon a time, you got to be a champion in the ring and out of the ring all the time. That's what she's personified, was going out there and putting the work in, sick, tired, torn, ragged, worn, beat up, but still being able to go out there and get the job done. Yes, her body of work says she should be there, so yeah, I'm pretty proud of her," Booker T said. [1:41 - 2:17]

Booker T is a two-time WWE Hall of Famer, as an individual and as part of Harlem Heat. His wife, Sharmell, was also inducted into the Hall of Fame.

As for Michelle McCool, she was a two-time WWE Women's Champion and a two-time Divas Champion. She's also married to The Undertaker since 2010, and they have two children together.

Booker T praises newly-crowned champion

In a different episode of his Hall of Fame podcast, Booker T had nothing but praise for MXT Superstar Stephanie Vaquer. The Dark Angel defeated Fallon Henley at Vengeance Day to become the newest NXT Women's North American Champion.

"I think she deserves it. I mean, she really does. She’s a workhorse. She’s goes out and has really good matches as well as, you know, she’s been champion around the world, this is just another mark for her that she’s trying to put on her belt so she could get to that next level as well," Booker said. [H/T - Fightful]

The Hall of Famer was also proud of the entire NXT women's division, praising it's depth and sheer number of top stars in it.

