"Hogan was a horrible worker" - Former WWE Champion blasts Hulk Hogan for their disastrous WrestleMania match

WWE Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan is regarded by many as one of the most important wrestling figures of all time. Although The Hulkster was a very charismatic wrestler, his in-ring work has often been criticized. Former WWE Champion Sycho Sid, also known as Sid Vicious, recently referred to Hogan as a horrible worker.

Sid collided with Hulk Hogan in the main event of WWE WrestleMania VIII, which is infamous for its disastrous ending. The match itself just didn't deliver.

During a virtual signing with Highspots Wrestling Network, Sid Vicious revealed that he got into wrestling for the money and not because he was a wrestling fan.

"Honestly, the WWF, it was such a night-to-night deal, every show was a big show," said Sid. "I know it was WrestleMania, don’t get me wrong, but like a year later, I forgot there was a WrestleMania. So someone said, ‘You remember being at WrestleMania?’ I went, ‘No.’ Again, and I’m not trying to make anybody mad at me, but I was in this business different than everybody else was. I was in it for just the business. I wasn’t a wrestling fan. I got in it to make money, so I never looked at a booking sheet, I didn’t care what town I was in, I didn’t care who I was working with."

He added that babyface wrestlers wanted to work with him because they were afraid of getting booed. He also said that competing at a WrestleMania was just another day at the job for him.

"I could walk in a locker room and tell you who I was working with because they had — you could tell, especially in the northeast where the babyface was afraid about getting booed a lot," added Sid. "You could tell they were working with me because they didn’t wanna get booed when they went out there. But again, I didn’t take this like everyone else. I never watched wrestling, never looked at a wrestling magazine, so again, it was just business to me. WrestleMania was just the same as if I was working Roanoke, Virginia."

When asked about his match with Hulk Hogan at WWE WrestleMania VIII, Sid said it was horrible and Hogan was not a very good wrestler.

"Well yeah [there was more money for WrestleMania] but the thing is you don’t see that money for three months so you don’t think about that dude," he added. "Yeah, I turned down more money than I was getting there. It was okay. It was nothing that I’m gonna say it was my favorite night of the year or anything like that. It was a horrible match with [Hulk] Hogan that night too. Hogan was a horrible worker so that’s what made that." (H/T POST Wrestling)

It's pretty unfair of Sid Vicious to put the blame solely on Hogan for how horribly the match panned out. After all, it takes two to tango.

Sid Vicious had a successful career in WWE

Sycho Sid as WWE Champion

Sid Vicious has held many championships across some of the biggest wrestling promotions in the world during his wrestling career. As Sycho Sid, he enjoyed two runs with the WWE World Championship and even headlined WrestleMania against The Undertaker in 1997.

Sid also held two world titles in WCW and had one reign with the WCW United States Heavyweight Championship. He wrestled in his last WWE match on Monday Night RAW against former WWE star Heath Slater in 2012.