Sidelined WWE RAW Superstar gives positive update on shoulder injury

WWE RAW is currently suffering from multiple men and women sidelined with various injuries.

One of those names is the former NXT champion, Johnny Gargano. It was revealed this week on WWE RAW that Johnny Wrestling is suffering from a shoulder injury that currently had him on the sidelines.

Johnny Gargano was a guest on the latest episode of WWE's The Bump to discuss a wide variety of subjects. Gargano was asked about the recent injury that his wife Candice LeRae discussed earlier this week on WWE RAW. The former NXT North American Champion revealed that he suffered a shoulder injury at a WWE Live Event in Toronto, which took place on December 30.

"I injured my shoulder at a live event in Toronto, which is ironic because I came back in Toronto, and that's where I injured my shoulder," Johnny Gargano confirmed. "I got rammed into the steel steps, and I sprained my AC joint. Doctors say originally about five to six weeks, I'm going to do everything in my power to cut that time down. And that's the most transparent I can be there. We're going to see what can happen and I'm gonna work very, very hard to come back as soon as possible. Because I am far from happy with how things have gone for me recently, and I want to write those wrongs and show everyone out there that believes in me what Johnny Wrestling is truly capable of doing."

Johnny Gargano shares his favorite WWE RAW memory

This month marks the 30th anniversary of WWE RAW.

When Johnny Gargano was asked what his favorite RAW memory was, Gargano spoke of an episode of the show he attended as a child in the front row. The Raw Superstar added that he was worried about Kane attacking him.

"If we're gonna talk about my favorite memory of Monday Night RAW. I'm going to have to say it is my debut on WWE television. And I'm not talking about when I was much older I'm talking about when I was much younger," Johnny Gargano said. "I was in attendance, chubby little Johnny Gargano in the front row, horrified that Kane is going to come grab him and pull them over the guardrail. So I remember honestly, you can see look on my face. I was horrified because right before that Kane grabbed a fan and pulled them over the guardrail. And yeah, look at my face; terrified. I thought Kane was going to come grab my chubby little body and pull me over the guardrail. It didn't happen."

