  • home icon
  • WWE
  • WWE Royal Rumble 2025
  • "Significant conversations have transpired" - Major update on Nikki Bella's WWE return (Exclusive)

"Significant conversations have transpired" - Major update on Nikki Bella's WWE return (Exclusive)

By Manik Aftab
Modified Jan 29, 2025 11:25 GMT
Nikki Bella is a former Divas Champion (Image via WWE.com)
Nikki Bella is a former Divas Champion (Image via wwe.com)

Nikki Bella shocked the wrestling world with her appearance on WWE RAW's Netflix premiere. With Royal Rumble coming up, Nikki's fans have been wanting to know if she will pop up at the premium live event.

During a recent episode of Live Q&A on Backstage Pass, WrestleVotes provided a major update on Nikki Bella's potential WWE return. The wrestling insider noted he had heard of "significant conversations" between the two parties.

"I can't say anything is concrete, but we reported on WrestleVotes Radio here on Backstage Pass Thursday that those wheels are certainly in motion. Good, significant conversations have transpired. I think they have went well."
also-read-trending Trending

He also discussed TMZ's report about Nikki's comeback.

Fans drowned out a popular wrestler with 'She's a racist' chants recently

"I can say they went well. I know merchandise has been discussed. And then a couple hours later, TMZ decides to pick the story up and report that she's on the way back. So, you know, so yes, I'd say before long you see her." [From 23:40 onwards]

The real-life Nikki Garcia previously had a rocky relationship with the company. However, her appearance on the January 6 episode of RAW indicated that the two sides had seemingly reconciled.

Nikki Bella described her appearance as an "emotional homecoming" on her podcast. It remains to be seen if one-half of the Bella Twins will appear at Royal Rumble 2025.

Get the full episode of Live Q&A with Bill Apter and WrestleVotes on Backstage Pass. You can also unlock our exclusive content via YouTube membership.

If you use quotes from here, please credit Sportskeeda Wrestling's Backstage Pass.

tagline-banner-image

Quick Links

Edited by Pratik Singh
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी