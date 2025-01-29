"Significant conversations have transpired" - Major update on Nikki Bella's WWE return (Exclusive)

Nikki Bella shocked the wrestling world with her appearance on WWE RAW's Netflix premiere. With Royal Rumble coming up, Nikki's fans have been wanting to know if she will pop up at the premium live event.

During a recent episode of Live Q&A on Backstage Pass, WrestleVotes provided a major update on Nikki Bella's potential WWE return. The wrestling insider noted he had heard of "significant conversations" between the two parties.

"I can't say anything is concrete, but we reported on WrestleVotes Radio here on Backstage Pass Thursday that those wheels are certainly in motion. Good, significant conversations have transpired. I think they have went well."

He also discussed TMZ's report about Nikki's comeback.

"I can say they went well. I know merchandise has been discussed. And then a couple hours later, TMZ decides to pick the story up and report that she's on the way back. So, you know, so yes, I'd say before long you see her." [From 23:40 onwards]

The real-life Nikki Garcia previously had a rocky relationship with the company. However, her appearance on the January 6 episode of RAW indicated that the two sides had seemingly reconciled.

Nikki Bella described her appearance as an "emotional homecoming" on her podcast. It remains to be seen if one-half of the Bella Twins will appear at Royal Rumble 2025.

