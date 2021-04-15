Former WWE Superstar Sin Cara (Cinta De Oro) reveals if he'd make a one-off Royal Rumble appearance (Exclusive)

Former WWE Superstar Sin Cara, who now goes by the name Cinta De Oro, caught up with Sportskeeda Wrestling for an exclusive chat. You can catch Part One of the conversation right here:

We asked him if he'd be open to a one-off WWE appearance at some point, maybe in a Royal Rumble match. Hey, if Carlito did it this year, so could this Lucha Libre star!

Would Sin Cara return to WWE for a one-off cameo?

Even though Sin Cara didn't rule out the thought of returning to the ring for a Royal Rumble appearance, it seems unlikely at this point:

"Well, they say never say never right? But if you were to ask me today, I would say no, to be honest. I would rather just continue the things I want to do in the pursuit of the things I was telling you about. Mainly go out there and showcase your talent. Just pure wrestling. Leave all the politics out. Let me work. Let me showcase all the talent I have and the things I wasn't able to do in WWE. Now I want to do them outside. There's a lot of opportunity. There's a lot of different promotions that really want to give the talent an opportunity."

Sin Cara even went on to joke during the interview that maybe WWE doesn't even want him back. He also mentioned how difficult it must have been for Carlito, who made a one-off appearance this year at the Royal Rumble and wasn't used in a bigger capacity following the same.

