Sin Cara discloses he used to hate an iconic part of his WWE gimmick (Exclusive)

While Sin Cara was quite an attraction during his run in WWE, he recently revealed that he was not particularly fond of a part of his character.

The former Hunico is well known for his run alongside Kalisto in the tag team Lucha Dragons. As a part of their gimmick and audience interactions, they normally showboated by chanting Lucha. This generally got a lot of responses from fans who joined in, similar to how Seth Rollins' song gets a reception today.

However, Sin Cara initially did not like doing the chants since he thought it was not related to wrestling. Speaking on Sportskeeda's UnSKripted this week, the former WWE Superstar explained how he eventually came around to understanding its importance.

"In the beginning, to be honest, I used to hate it. You can talk to any of the boys that were with me in NXT. I used to hate when they would tell me to do this (mimics Lucha chants). I felt like I was a cheerleader. I was like, man, I am a professional wrestler. What am I doing? But then as the crowd started loving it, then you become part of it. You know, you become motivated, so I started doing the Lucha chants again." (21:51 onwards)

Sin Cara is currently active in the ring, although it is doubtful if he will ever return to the Stamford-based company.

If you use any quotes from here, please credit Sportskeeda and embed the exclusive YouTube video.

Why did Ricky Steamboat refuse to be WWE legend Ric Flair's final opponent?

Poll : Do you want Sin Cara to return to WWE? Yes No 0 votes View Discussion