Sin Cara explains the difference between working for Triple H and Vince McMahon (Exclusive)

Former WWE Superstar Sin Cara has highlighted the differences between working for Triple H in NXT and Vince McMahon on RAW and SmackDown.

Sin Cara, who is now known as Cinta de Oro, left WWE in 2019 after 10 years with the company. Although he mostly performed as a singles competitor, the masked Superstar joined forces with Kalisto in NXT in 2014. Known as The Lucha Dragons, the high-flyers had a 139-day reign as NXT Tag Team Champions.

Speaking to Sportskeeda Wrestling’s Riju Dasgupta, Sin Cara said it is easier for Superstars to communicate with management in NXT.

“I think since NXT is in a sense a little smaller, you have a little more communication in things that you really wanna do for NXT. Obviously with WWE, there’s this crazy machine going all over the place. Television, there’s one thing, another agent tells you another thing, so you’ve gotta connect all the little dots at the same time. In NXT, it’s a little more closer relationships, so you’re able to tell what you feel or what you wanna do in a match. Things like that. That’s the main difference.”

Watch the video above to hear Sin Cara discuss his experiences working in NXT and WWE. He also spoke about Kofi Kingston’s historic WWE Championship victory at WrestleMania 35.

Sin Cara on his tag team with Kalisto

Sin Cara and Kalisto ended The Ascension's 343-day reign as NXT Tag Team Champions.

Sin Cara’s only title reign as a WWE Superstar came during his alliance with Kalisto in NXT. By contrast, Kalisto also achieved singles success in WWE by winning the United States Championship twice and the Cruiserweight Championship on one occasion.

According to Sin Cara, The Lucha Dragons tag team was only created in order to build Kalisto.

“I’m gonna be honest with you, they brought me down because they wanted to build Kalisto up. It wasn’t because they really wanted to give me an opportunity. They didn’t want to give Sin Cara an opportunity. It was to build Kalisto. I didn’t really know Kalisto when I first got there but then we became really good friends.”

WWE announced the release of 10 Superstars this week, including Kalisto. Sin Cara tweeted his former tag team partner a “welcome back” message after finding out the news.

