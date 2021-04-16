Sin Cara has high praise for former WWE Champion (Exclusive)

Former WWE Superstar Sin Cara has praised Kofi Kingston’s inspirational WWE Championship victory at WrestleMania 35.

After 11 years on WWE’s main roster, Kingston defeated Daniel Bryan in 2019 to win the WWE Championship for the first time in his career. In doing so, he became the first African-born person to hold the title.

Sin Cara, now known as Cinta de Oro, was part of the WWE roster when Kingston won the WWE Championship. Speaking to Sportskeeda Wrestling’s Riju Dasgupta, he said the Ghanaian’s win inspired a generation of young fans around the world.

“I think a lot of people look up to him and were thinking, ‘Man, if he could do it, maybe one day I can too.’ A lot of kids, you know, could save that moment in their minds and think that anything in life is possible. It was great to see, it was great to see. It was great for the boys to be able to share it with him and applaud that moment. I remember it was just great.”

Watch the video above to hear Sin Cara discuss more stories from his WWE career. He also spoke about an amusing interaction he once had backstage with Vince McMahon.

Sin Cara on Kofi Kingston as a person

Kofi Kingston is a member of The New Day with Big E and Xavier Woods

Kofi Kingston is one of the most decorated WWE Superstars of the last 13 years. He is a one-time WWE Champion, four-time Intercontinental Champion, three-time United States Champion, and 14-time Tag Team Champion.

After winning almost every other male title in WWE, Sin Cara says it was “amazing” to see his former co-worker finally become a World Champion.

“It was just an amazing feeling as a friend, as a performer, being able to see somebody that had worked so hard for so many years being able to get that opportunity to finally achieve that goal of holding that amazing title and having it in his hand, and having that amazing WrestleMania moment.”

Kingston did not receive an immediate rematch after his 180-day WWE Championship reign ended against Brock Lesnar.

In February 2021, the New Day member finally participated in another WWE Championship match at WWE Elimination Chamber. However, he was eliminated second in the six-man match, which Drew McIntyre went on to win.

