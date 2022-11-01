How has Triple H fared since becoming the main man in the spot Vincent K. McMahon held since 1982 in terms of the direction of storylines and talent that would deliver them in amazing fashion? That's a hell of a question, but I think it would be interesting to address.

Paul "Triple H" Levesque didn't ask for this job. As you know, when VKM announced his retirement due to what may become huge legal issues, the only man at the ready was Triple H. He was Vince's "Man Friday" for so many years.

Levesque is the only person in the company who could try to replicate and perhaps take the company to another high level in terms of the product. He is no stranger to creating stories or having working relationships with the talent rosters through the years.

Let's take a look at some key points since he took the reins in July 2022.

Triple H has brought back talent let go by McMahon

Perhaps the biggest deal is, of course, Bray Wyatt. In July 2021 Wyatt was released from his contract. This was a complete surprise and a huge negative bombshell. No one saw it coming. His legion of fans were incensed.

Levesque was most likely not a fan of the release, but his father-in-law made the decision. When Vince was gone, one of the first calls Levesque made regarding fine-tuning the talent division was Wyatt.

Bray returned in October at the Extreme Rules premium live event. Paul deserves an A+ for successfully returning Wyatt to his millions of WWE fans. He also gets high marks for bringing Braun Strowman, Karrion Kross and Scarlett, Hit Row, Johnny Gargano, Dakota Kai, Candice LeRae and more.

He also seems to be giving the women's division more of a push and utilizing so many of them in the closing main events of RAW and SmackDown. That's a major plus for sure.

The return of Brian "Road Dogg" James

James was jettisoned from his role as a producer and creative writer during the VKM administration. He held that place since 2011, and while working as a producer for NXT was released in January 2022. He spent such a long time with the company and his value must have been so underestimated.

We're also told that he and McMahon butted heads many times regarding creative ideas and this may have been one of the catalysts that led to his eventual release. His relationship with Triple H has always been stellar.

Levesque knows James' worth and has made him an integral part of the organization again. He is now the Senior Vice President of Live Events. Another A+ on the Triple H report card here.

Levesque has made the term pro wrestling useable again

I absolutely hated that the broadcasters had a never-say-wrestling order from McMahon. They were to say sports entertainment and refer to talent as sports entertainers. That always rubbed me the wrong way.

The broadcasters are also permitted to give references to the past and talk about greats like Harley Race and others when historical references are needed. Even the term 'Indie Wrestling' has been used to mention a wrestler's past. That is so refreshing to me. An A in this category!

Most of the shows have less talk and longer matches

That's the way to go in my opinion. It's another A!

So, overall, I rate Triple H's reign at the top super-impressive. He and his team are now "playing the game" just right.

What are your thoughts and perhaps some categories I did not cover that you would expound upon?

That's my column for this week. I'll see YOU at the matches!

Thanks for reading my work and all the great content on Sportskeeda.com.

