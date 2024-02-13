Six-time women's champion putting over Rhea Ripley on WWE RAW made no sense, says veteran (Exclusive)

Former WWE head writer Vince Russo shared his thoughts on the RAW segment featuring Becky Lynch, Rhea Ripley, and Nia Jax.

The Man came out to address the crowd on the red brand last night after qualifying for the Women's Elimination Chamber match. Becky is among the favorites to win the six-woman match at WWE's upcoming Premium Live Event and face Rhea Ripley at WrestleMania 40. The six-time women's champion also put over her potential opponent by stating that she knows the fans love Mami.

However, this did not sit well with Vince Russo. The former WWE employee stated on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW that Becky Lynch should be putting herself over.

"We got Becky Lynch, we got Nia Jax, and Becky Lynch is putting Mami over, ‘I know you all like Mami.’ I am watching this, and I am like, ‘Okay, Becky, who are we supposed to root for?’ Are we supposed to root for you? But you’re telling us we all like Mami. You have to care. You gotta get behind a horse. She is sitting there, saying, ‘I know all of you like Mami,' and then she is letting them applaud Mami. So I am like, okay, Becky, do I want you to win? or should we like Mami? I don’t understand," the veteran said. [From 1:04:24 onwards]

Becky was also interrupted by Nia Jax, who promised to put down Rhea Ripley at the Elimination Chamber. However, Mami came out to attack the Irresistible Force and chased her away.

