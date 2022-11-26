Six-time Women's Champion returns to WWE to join Bianca Belair's team at Survivor Series

WWE Superstar Becky Lynch returned to the company on SmackDown to join Bianca Belair's team for the upcoming WarGames match at Survivor Series.

Big Time Becks was last seen in action at SummerSlam earlier this year, where she took on Belair for the RAW Women's Championship. While she was unable to win the title back, Lynch turned face after the match to aid Belair in her confrontation against a returning Bayley and Damage CTRL.

This week's edition of SmackDown opened with Damage CTRL and Rhea Ripley calling out Bianca Belair's team ahead of their battle inside the ominous structure. The babyfaces were quick to oblige as they came out next to reveal the fifth member of their team, which turned out to be Becky Lynch.

The six-time women's champion wasted no time in going after The Role Model and Co. as a brawl erupted to the end the segment.

Bianca Belair has been embroiled in a feud with Bayley ever since SummerSlam. The duo faced each other twice for the RAW Women's Championship, with The EST of WWE coming out on top on both occasions.

The duo took their rivalry to WarGames as Bayley and the rest of the Damage CTRL were joined by Rhea Ripley, while Bianca Belair had Asuka, Alexa Bliss, and Mia Yim in her corner.

Becky Lynch had her own score to settle with Damage CTRL as the villainous faction attacked her the night after WWE SummerSlam, sidelining her for four months.

