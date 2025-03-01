Six-time WWE Champion is the GOAT, not Hulk Hogan; veteran explains why (Exclusive)

WWE Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan is widely regarded as one of the greatest wrestlers of all time. However, Dutch Mantell believes the spot belongs to Stone Cold Steve Austin.

Ad

While the Texas Rattlesnake had a relatively short pro wrestling career, the six-time WWE Champion played a major role in the global juggernaut's success. Stone Cold, along with The Rock, was one of WWE's biggest names during the Attitude Era, and their rivalry made the company popular among casual fans.

Speaking about the GOAT debate on Sportskeeda Wrestling's BroDown, Dutch Mantell noted that while the spot belonged to Hulk Hogan previously, Stone Cold Steve Austin's popularity among fans makes him the Greatest of All Time in his opinion:

Ad

Trending

"I think he [Hulk Hogan] was the GOAT. No doubt Hulk drew a lot of money and he did a lot of sellouts. But I think the people if you ask them today, I think Steve did a hell of a job. He may not have drawn the money that Hulk drew, but he got the attention. Now, Hogan didn't have... he just had great heels around him... I mean monster heels. He took on the monsters, but Steve... I mean Steve was the draw in that [in his feuds]. That, to me, Steve took on lesser heels and drew the same sellouts. So that’s just a difference of opinion," Mantell said. [From 41:35 onwards]

Ad

Ad

Hulk Hogan appeared on WWE programming during RAW's Netflix premiere. However, he did not get the ovation he would have expected from the fans.

Please embed the YouTube video and credit Sportskeeda Wrestling if you use any quotes from the article!

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback