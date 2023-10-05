Six-time WWE Champion re-signs with the company; comments on wrestling for the first time since 2012

WWE is currently the hottest it has been in many years, with big names like The Rock and John Cena recently making returns. In another positive news for the wrestling world, legendary superstar Hulk Hogan also inked a new deal with the global juggernaut.

The Hall of Famer made his most recent appearance for the company on the 30th anniversary episode of Raw in January. He appeared live alongside Jimmy Hart to open the historic show. However, the Hulkster is well past his wrestling days and hasn't competed inside the squared circle since 2012. He is currently on a legend's contract with WWE.

During a recent interview with Chris Van Vliet, Hulk Hogan revealed that he has recently renewed his contract with the Stamford-based promotion. The six-time WWF Champion also talked about the possibility of donning his wrestling boots once again.

“You know, I still work with the WWE all the time. I just renewed my deal with them, you know. And [Does that mean, we can hear your music hit sometime soon]. I hope so. It’s always fun to go out there. And maybe I can hang on to one of the wrestlers to get me out to the ring. (H/T- ITRwrestling)

Hulk Hogan confirmed that he was slated to face John Cena at WWE WrestleMania 25

Hulk Hogan has not competed inside the WWE ring since his match against Randy Orton in 2006. However, during the interview, the megastar revealed that he was slated to face John Cena at WrestleMania 25, but the plans fell through.

“Vince [McMahon] had me all hooked up with Cena and I said I’d do it. And Vince and I were talking every week and we were putting the plans together you know, like the old days where I was in the office every day him and I were talking every day and all of a sudden I’m on the phone with Vince I was like, omy God. Oh, my back went out when I was talking to Vince on the phone.

I just had back surgery number three or four at that time, and I had to go right in immediately and get cut up. So that was it for that but I thought that was going to be my last match and then you know, but that never happened and then it just kind of like faded away.”

The Hulkster then went to TNA in 2009 and wrestled in the promotion for a few years before hanging up his boots. His last match came in 2012 in a six-man tag-team bout during a TNA/Impact tour of England.

