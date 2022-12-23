"Slap the big f**ker in the face" - Former WWE employee details how Gunther helped popular star during a match

WWE Superstar Ricochet and Gunther put on an instant classic for the Intercontinental Championship match and also managed to impress wrestling veteran Jim Cornette.

Ricochet won the SmackDown World Cup, allowing him the opportunity to face the Intercontinental Champion in a title match. The high-flying finally got his opportunity last week on the blue brand. The two men put on a stellar showdown for the prestigious title and enthralled the fans in attendance.

On a recent episode of Jim Cornette's Drive-Thru, the former wrestling manager mentioned that Ricochet could work great with someone like Gunther to lead him through the match.

Cornette felt that The Ring General helped Ricochet tell a compelling story within the ring, which was better than doing high spots and flips.

"He'd be a great kids' babyface and he's a great underdog, he's a great athlete. He's small so you gotta use that, he's gotta use that to his advantage rather than a detriment. But he gets hung up on the gymnastics when he's in there with somebody that does the same thing or doesn't know how to call a match like Gunther," said Cornette.

The former wrestling manager continued:

"In this, Gunther made the people see this guy as a gutsy guy that's gonna fight back from underneath, slap the big f**ker in the face and that translates more than the flips and the gymnastics. That's for the shine part of the match." [From 11:35 - 12:29]

You can watch the full video here:

Gunther and the rest of Imperium launched an attack on Ricochet

Despite his heroic efforts, Ricochet was unable to regain the Intercontinental Championship from Gunther. The Ring General hit the last symphony to pull off another successful title defense.

After the hard-fought match came to an end, Imperium members Ludwig Kaiser and Giovanni Vinci walked out to the ring. The faction then started a three-on-one assault on the vanquished competitor.

This prompted Braun Strowman to come to Ricochet's aid. The Monster of All Monsters ran out to the middle forcing Imperium to abandon the defeated superstar and make a run for it.

Would you like to see The Ring General defend the IC title against Braun Strowman? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit Jim Cornette's Drive Thru and add a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

A WWE Hall of Famer says that Vince McMahon should return back to the company here

Poll : 0 votes