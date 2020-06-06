SmackDown announces new match for WWE Backlash

The latest episode of SmackDown confirmed a much-awaited match for Backlash.

Looks like Jeff Hardy will finally get his revenge.

WWE have booked Jeff Hardy in a match at the upcoming PPV

As confirmed on the latest episode of SmackDown, another match is now added to the Backlash match card. At the upcoming WWE pay-per-view, veteran Jeff Hardy will square off against Sheamus in a Single's Match.

Both Jeff Hardy and Sheamus have been feuding on SmackDown for several weeks, and their rivalry has become more and more personal with Sheamus bringing up some of the most unthinkable aspects of Jeff's life. It is safe to assume that their encounter at Backlash will be more than just proving who is better inside the ring.

"They said the person had red hair, and red beard." - @JEFFHARDYBRAND who does not have red hair or a red beard. #SmackDown pic.twitter.com/AwJ9rnHVwC — WWE on FOX (@WWEonFOX) June 6, 2020

The details of the feud between Sheamus and Jeff Hardy on SmackDown

The feud between Jeff Hardy and Sheamus started ever before the one-half of Hardy Boyz returned to SmackDown. Before Jeff made his much-awaited comeback to the blue brand, SmackDown commentator Michael Cole would often refer to the long list of Incredible achievements of Jeff in his long history with WWE.

While most of the listeners enjoyed taking a trip down the memory lane, Cole's words didn't sit well Sheamus who was evidently irked with the amount of attention that SmackDown was paying to Jeff Hardy. As a result, the two were engaged in a brawl on the day Jeff Hardy made his SmackDown return.

Over the next few weeks, both Superstars continued to feud. Two weeks ago, however, things got a lot more serious on SmackDown after Jeff Hardy was arrested for a DUI case. He was later set free but was reportedly told by the police that they saw a man with 'red hair and red beard' come out of the car. It was a shocking decision, but the SmackDown creative decided to take a bold step in this storyline.

Hence, Jeff Hardy immediately knew who it was and decided to avenge the humiliation. Last week, he attacked Sheamus and on the following episode of SmackDown, he cut an emotional promo following which the two Superstars brawled once again.

As a result, WWE announced a match between Jeff Hardy and Sheamus that's now scheduled to take place at the upcoming PPV, Backlash. It will be interesting to see the result of this match as it would provide for a significant boost in their position on the SmackDown roster.