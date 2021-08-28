Overnight ratings for the 27th August episode of SmackDown revealed

The latest overnight ratings for this week's episode of WWE SmackDown have been revealed. Spoiler TV released a report stating that SmackDown drew an average of 2.874 million viewers in overnight ratings.

The August 27th, 2021 episode of SmackDown emanated from the Simmons Bank Arena in North Little Rock, Arkansas. The episode was built around the return of Becky Lynch as well as the fallout from SummerSlam last week.

The first hour of SmackDown drew 2.933 million viewers and the viewership dropped to 2.815 million viewers. This was still 28.5% up from last week when the blue brand drew an average of 2.237 million viewers with a rating of 0.55 in the 18-49 demographic.

This week's viewership fetched SmackDown a 0.65 average rating in the 18-49 demographic, thus topping the list.

What happened on SmackDown this week

SmackDown kicked off with Women's Champion Becky Lynch addressing her actions during the impromptu matchup at SummerSlam. She was interrupted by Bianca Belair, who was ready for a rematch.

The ring then filled up as Carmella, Zelina Vega and Liv Morgan also came down to demand a match against 'The Man'.

This led to a four-way elimination matchup to determine the number one contender for the SmackDown Women's Championship. Bianca Belair outlasted the three other women to cement her rematch with Becky.

This was followed by singles action between Chad Gable and Cesaro. The match ended in disqualification as Otis attacked the Swiss Cyborg. Happy Corbin was next to take the ring and informed the WWE Universe that he was filthy rich again.

Corbin tried to buy the Money in the Bank briefcase from Big E. However, Corbin left when Big E threatened to wipe the smile off his face.

Shinsuke Nakamura and Rick Boggs defeated the Dirty Dogs Dolph Ziggler and Robert Roode in a tag team match. Dominik Mysterio fell short against Sami Zayn in a singles matchup where Sami claimed the victory with a Helluva Kick.

Smackdown ended in chaos as Finn Balor interrupted the family celebration of the Bloodline to challenge Roman Reigns for the Universal Championship. The Usos double-teamed Balor but The Street Profits rushed to Balor's rescue.

The show went off the air with Balor delivering the Coup de Gras on Jimmy Uso as Roman Reigns looked on helplessly.

Did you enjoy this week's episode of SmackDown? Let us know in the comments below.

Meet WWE's latest Superstar- Faithy J. Click here to find out more about her.

Edited by Rohit Mishra