SmackDown does not look like a "true Triple H production," and it might be due to a controversial WWE return, says Dutch Mantell (Exclusive)

This week's SmackDown episode was packed with some big moments, but Dutch Mantell believed it wasn't a typical Triple H show. He revealed the possible reason on Sportskeeda's YouTube channel.

According to the former WWE manager, the quality of SmackDown's programming has recently degraded, and he highlighted how it has coincided with Vince McMahon's return.

The 77-year-old made a comeback to the company's corporate fold earlier this year and oversaw WWE's merger with UFC. Reports also suggest Vince McMahon has influenced the creative decision-making despite Triple H being in charge, which might be reflected in the booking of SmackDown.

While reviewing the latest episode of Smack Talk, Dutch Mantell speculated about the blue brand losing the Triple H-style production and gradually showing the fingerprints of McMahon:

"That's what I was saying before, Rick. Since Vince has come back, I think SmackDown has gone downhill a little bit. Sid, do you agree or not? This does not, to me, look like a true Triple H production." [22:00 - 22:35]

What happened on this week's WWE SmackDown?

The upcoming premium live event is Night of Champions, and most angles are being designed keeping the Saudi Arabia event in mind. The ongoing World Heavyweight Championship tournament was in prime focus this week as WWE offered two Triple Threat matches, won by AJ Styles and Bobby Lashley, respectively.

The former world champions met each other in the semifinal in SmackDown's main event, ending with The Phenomenal One getting his arms raised after an even contest.

One of the more surprising outcomes from the night was Cameron Grimes squashing Baron Corbin. Former NXT star Grayson Waller also appeared in a backstage segment, revealing that he would debut his new talk show next week.

The Bloodline saga was given much-needed TV time as Roman Reigns showed up on screen after a lengthy absence and had a heated moment with a fellow stablemate. Roman Reigns' Night of Champions match was also confirmed as he and Solo Sikoa will challenge Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens for the undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship.

Regarding tag titles, Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez successfully defended theirs against Damage CTRL. The other top segment featuring women saw Asuka complete her heel turn by catching Bianca Belair by surprise with the green mist.

