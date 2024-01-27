SmackDown match ends in chaos as huge brawl breaks out before WWE Royal Rumble; The Bloodline gets taken out by multiple stars

On the latest episode of WWE SmackDown, LA Knight collided with Solo Sikoa in the main event of the night. The match was interrupted by AJ Styles, leading to a huge brawl.

The Megastar and The Enforcer immediately started trading fists after the bell rang. Knight hit Sikoa with a series of strikes in the corner. LA tried to take down Solo with a springboard shoulder tackle, but the latter was still on his feet. He then took down The Bloodline member with a kick.

LA slammed Solo's arm on the ringpost multiple times. He then went for another springboard but ate a right hand. Solo hit a huge Samoan Drop for a two-count. LA Knight hit Solo with a bulldog off the turnbuckles. The two stars headed outside and The Megastar repeatedly slammed his opponent's head on the announce table.

AJ Styles surprised Knight by taking him down with a Phenomenal Forearm off the barricade. He then sent the latter into the steel steps. As he was clearing the table, Jimmy Uso offered him a chair to hit LA with. The former WWE Champion attacked The Bloodline with the chair instead.

Randy Orton then came out and joined the brawl. He sent Sikoa back-first into the announce table, and nailed Jimmy with a DDT in the ring. He hit AJ Styles with his iconic DDT as well and followed it up with an RKO. As Orton was celebrating, LA Knight attacked him from behind and hit him with the BFT. Knight stood tall in the end.

