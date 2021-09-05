SmackDown overnight ratings for the 3rd September episode released

Overnight ratings for this week's episode of SmackDown have been released. According to Spoiler TV, the blue brand drew an average of 2.147 million viewers in overnight ratings.

The September 3rd episode of WWE SmackDown emanated from the VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena in Jacksonville, Florida. During the show, WWE announced that Becky Lynch will defend the SmackDown Women's Championship against Bianca Belair at Extreme Rules.

WWE also announced that Brock Lesnar will feature for next week's highly anticipated Super Smackdown event at MSG. The main event featured WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns defending the title against Finn Balor.

In the first hour, the blue brand drew 2.141 million viewers and it increased to 2.153 million viewers in the second hour as the main event featured two of the biggest stars in WWE – Roman Reigns and Finn Balor. The viewership fetched an average rating of 0.6 in the 18-49 demographic,being the number one show for the night.

What happened on SmackDown this week

SmackDown kicked off with tag team action where the Street Profits took on The Usos. Street Profits picked up the win via disqualification after Jey Uso attempted to break a pinfall and did not leave the ring.

Next up was Becky Lynch, who took to the mic to address the WWE Universe but was interrupted by the former champ, Bianca Belair. Becky rejected Bianca's challenge for a rematch and stormed off. This had major implications later in the night as Adam Pierce and Sonya Deville made the match official between Becky Lynch and Bianca Belair for Extreme Rules.

Rick Boogs was in singles action where he defeated Dolph Ziggler. Cesaro and Seth Rollins faced off in a rematch of their WrestleMania encounter. The match ended in a no-contest after Seth Rollins brutalized Cesaro with a steel chair. Edge rushed to make the save just in time as Rollins was ready to put Cesaro out of commission with a Con-Chair-To.

In another singles match, Sami Zayn picked up a win at the expense of rookie Dominik Mysterio. Finn Balor was assaulted by the Usos as he made his way to the ring for the main event. Soon after, Roman Reigns came out to pick up the pieces. Balor showed extreme grit and tenacity as he took Reigns to the limit. Roman ended the match with the guillotine hold choking Balor out for the win.

Did you enjoy this week's episode of SmackDown? Let us know in the comments below.

Sportskeeda Wrestling recently caught up with former WWE Superstar Charlie Haas. Click here for more

Edited by Abhinav Singh