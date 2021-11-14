Overnight ratings for the November 12 episode of WWE SmackDown revealed

Overnight ratings for last night's episode of WWE SmackDown have been released.

As per Spoiler TV, the latest episode of the Blue Brand managed to draw an average of 1.999 million viewers in overnight ratings.

This week's episode emanated from the Scope Arena in Norfolk, Virginia. The show marked an important pit stop on the road to Survivor Series as the WWE Universe witnessed changes to both the men's and women's teams for the traditional five-on-five Survivor Series matches.

This week, SmackDown drew an average of a 0.5 rating in the 18-49 demographic, to be tied with S.W.A.T. and 20/20 for the night. The show's viewership improved by about 1.1% since last week. Last week, SmackDown drew an average of 1.978 million viewers in overnight ratings.

The first hour of the show drew 2.059 million viewers while, in the second hour, the viewership fell slightly to 1.938 million viewers.

What happened on WWE SmackDown this week?

Chaos reigned supreme this week on SmackDown as the women found themselves in a six-woman tag team matchup ahead of Survivor Series.

Sasha Banks, Naomi, and Aliyah went up against Natalya, Shayna Baszler, and Shotzi. Debutant Aliyah picked up the win for her team by pinning Natalya. Shortly afterward, WWE Official Sonya Deville removed Aliyah from the SmackDown Women's team.

Los Lotharios had an impressive outing against Shinsuke Nakamura and Rick Boogs. Angel and Humberto worked together to pick up a pinfall victory over the current Intercontinental Champion. Toni Storm got in the face of Charlotte Flair during a promo segment where the rookie demanded a shot at the SmackDown Women's title. Charlotte turned down the challenge and left the ring.

In another singles matchup, Jeff Hardy beat Sami Zayn with a Swanton Bomb off the top rope. The result led to The Master Strategist being removed from the SmackDown men's team for Survivor Series.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

In the main event, Roman Reigns went up against King Woods. The newly crowned King looked in his element as he gave the Tribal Chief a run for his money. Just when it seemed like King Woods might have pinned the Universal champion, the Usos interfered, and the match ended in disqualification. With the King laid out at ringside, The Bloodline crowned Roman Reigns as the new King of SmackDown.

Billy Gunn really doesn't want a WWE vs. AEW war...find out why here.

Edited by Abhinav Singh