Overnight ratings for the September 24th episode of SmackDown released

Overnight ratings for last night's episode of SmackDown have been released. According to TV Series Finale, the Blue brand had another strong show, drawing 2.09 million viewers in the ratings.

The go-home edition of SmackDown emanated from the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. The episode was the last stop on the road to the Extreme Rules pay-per-view this Sunday.

The viewership for the Blue brand fell by 4.6% this week compared to last week when it drew 2.19 million viewers. In the key 18-49 demographic, WWE Smackdown managed to draw an average of a 0.5 rating, which was the same as last week.

It was tied with Big Brother on CBS for the No. 1 viewed show on TV. There is no update on the hourly viewers as of writing this article.

What happened on SmackDown this week?

SmackDown kicked off with a Becky Lynch promo this week. Lynch and Bianca Belair engaged in a war of words before their Extreme Rules clash. However, things took a turn when The Man slapped Belair.

The EST of WWE finally got her hands on Becky Lynch and nailed her with the K.O.D. to send out a strong message before their match this Sunday. Next up, King Nakamura defended the Intercontinental Championship against Apollo Crews in a singles matchup.

Liv Morgan was also in singles action this week against Zelina Vega. However, she got distracted by Carmella on the outside, allowing Vega to pick up the win with a fierce kick.

One half of the Women's Tag Team Champions Nikki A.S.H. defeated former champion Natalya in singles competition. After the match, Nox and Shotzi came down to the ring to assert their contendership for the tag team gold.

Roman Reigns demanded a match with Montez Ford for the main event after Ford insulted The Bloodline earlier in the evening. Despite his best efforts, the Street Profits member could not defeat The Tribal Chief and tapped out to the Guillotine.

After the match, Reigns and The Usos put Ford through a table at ringside to send a message to the WWE roster. Just then the lights dimmed and 'The Demon' Finn Balor made an appearance. He hit several chair shots on Roman Roman and The Usos to close out the show.

